Severe storms possible Monday night, then getting STEAMY.
6/12: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TONIGHT: A shower or two possible south of Toledo, otherwise just a few clouds with lows in the mid-60s. MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s. MONDAY NIGHT: T-storms may be severe, with a significant risk for damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Some hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out either. TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs around 90, but cooler near Lake Erie. EXTENDED: Blazing sunshine with searing heat and humidity Wednesday. Highs in the upper 90s but feeling like 100 to 105. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low to mid-90s, feeling close to 100. A few t-storms possible Thursday night, some may be strong. Breezy Friday with lower humidity and highs in the mid-80s.

