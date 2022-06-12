Calls for change at local ‘March For Our Lives’ rallies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Protestors marched against gun violence across the country on Saturday, including here in Northern Ohio. There were marches in downtown Toledo, Sandusky and Sylvania.

In Sylvania teachers, students and community members marched from a local hospital to the courthouse.

“Sylvania schools has the same safety measures that were in place in Uvalde,” said Southview High School student Nina Greenburg. “On behalf of my fellow students in Sylvania and across the state I’m pleading with lawmakers to do what’s right.”

Mike Linehan told 13ABC he was marching on behalf of his grandchildren.

“They’re afraid. It’s crazy that they have to go to school and go through drills,” said Linehan. “They spend more time going through shooter drills than they do tornado drills. It’s sad. I have to say something. I can’t let this go on anymore.”

President Biden encouraged protestors across the country saying keep marching and that gun reform is important.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.