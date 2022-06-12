June 12, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Strong to severe storms are likely late Monday night. Some storms may produce damaging wind gusts.
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon and evening storms possible south of Toledo. Warmer and becoming humid. High 85. TONIGHT: Some clouds. Low 63. MONDAY: Partly cloudy through the day, with showers and storms becoming likely after sunset. Some storms may be severe, with damaging wind gusts. Warm and humid. High 87.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.