Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

June 12, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

Strong to severe storms are likely late Monday night. Some storms may produce damaging wind gusts.
June 12, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
June 12, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon and evening storms possible south of Toledo. Warmer and becoming humid. High 85. TONIGHT: Some clouds. Low 63. MONDAY: Partly cloudy through the day, with showers and storms becoming likely after sunset. Some storms may be severe, with damaging wind gusts. Warm and humid. High 87.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night.
Road close after car catches on fire
Ohio permitless concealed carry law goes into effect Monday
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Inflation forcing touch decisions
Inflation surge forces small businesses to make tough decisions
A semi truck fire closed one lane of traffic on the Turnpike in Maumee.
Turnpike reopens after overnight semi truck fire closes one lane in Maumee

Latest News

6/11: Derek's Saturday PM Forecast
6/11: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
June 11, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
June 11, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
June 11, 2022: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
June 11, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
6/10/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/10/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast