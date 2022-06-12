Press conference scheduled for HB 99

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will provide an update on HB 99 on Monday, a bill allowing teachers to be armed in Ohio schools with reduced training.

At 10:00 a.m., DeWine will be joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Rep. Thomas Hall and Sen. Frank Hoagland to give additional information on new training and funding opportunities related to school safety in Ohio.

It is expected that DeWine signs the bill.

HB 99 was passed by the Senate on Wednesday, June 1 and by the House in November 2021. The bill will reduce the minimum required hours of training to carry a firearm on school property. Originally, teachers, custodians and bus drivers would need to complete 728 hours of training, but if the bill is signed it will be reduced to 24 for initial approval and eight every year after.

Those wishing to carry on school grounds would have to submit to an annual criminal records check.

The decision of whether school employees can be armed on school grounds would remain up to local school districts, and school districts would have discretion to require additional training on top of the bill’s minimum requirements. They would be on the hook for funding it.

Opinions on the bill vary throughout the state, but a 13abc article reviewing Toledo community members reaction to the bill show that many acknowledge the potential protection but are not sure if it will solve everything.

