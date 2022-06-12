Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced the temporary closure of the Anthony Wayne Bridge in Toledo Saturday night, officers said.

Police said they tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle downtown for multiple traffic violations when the driver sped away. The vehicle lost control near the edge of the bridge by that intersection, directly hit one car and damaged multiple others, an officer told 13abc.

Five total cars, including the suspect’s, were damaged, according to police.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, who was arrested. None of the people were seriously injured, according to police. They didn’t say exactly how many people were hurt.

Traffic was seen moving across the bridge as of 11:10 p.m.

