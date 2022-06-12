Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was arrested after a standoff with police that lasted more than five hours in Seneca County Saturday night, according to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray Arley Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio was taken into custody Saturday and is facing an attempted murder charge, a news release stated.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:14p.m. Saturday they received a 911 call of a domestic violence situation at a home in the 3000 block of north C.R. 27 in Bellevue.

According to authorities, Freeze allegedly got into an altercation with his father while five family members, including two small children, were inside the home. Those family members later evacuated the resident and locked themselves in pole barn on the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived to the home and announced themselves at the doorway, when Freeze allegedly raised an AR-15 and started shooting at deputies through the walls and doors. According to the sheriff’s office one of the two deputies returned fire, before evacuating the home and finding nearby cover.

A news release states that other law enforcement units arrived to the location and set up a perimeter to contain Freeze inside the residence. During that time, authorities waited for an armored vehicle from Wood County Sheriff’s Office to assist in evacuating the other family members and two deputies. Nearby residents were also safely evacuated from the area.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office armored vehicle assists on scene of a standoff in Seneca County, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Seneca County Sheriff's Office)

“I am extremely thankful that the deputies were not hit with the first volley of rounds he fired at them, and also grateful we were able to get the family to safety,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens.

A crisis negotiator was then called in who used a sound system to attempt to get Freeze to answer his cell phone, authorities said. After negative contact for almost an hour, tear gas was deployed in the upstairs over a 20-minute period.

After a 5 1/2 hour standoff, Freeze eventually came out of the home about 11:44 p.m. and allegedly did not listen to requests from the Special Response Team. Freeze was then tasered by authorities and taken into custody.

Multiple agencies were on scene assisted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have great cooperation in this county with all law enforcement working together and it again showed during this incident,” said Sheriff Stevens. “Both the Tiffin and Fostoria Chief’s were present throughout the incident, since we have all agreed to have members of our agencies collaborating on all of the specialty unit teams. We were able to call for and receive mutual aid from both Wood and Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office’s, and we had a positive outcome to a very serious situation. I cannot thank the responding law enforcement agencies, fire agencies, ambulance agencies, and civilian SCERT team for their assistance during this highly volatile situation.”

Pending the outcome of the investigation, Freeze will be facing several pending charges including an attempted murder charge.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be assisting with the processing of the scene for evidence.

