Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Two people shot overnight in Toledo, police search for suspect

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Police tell 13abc that the two people shot were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. One person was suffering injuries police described as non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the other person shot is unknown.

According to authorities, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The shooting remains under investigation by Toledo Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Summit Street is temporarily closed after a car caught on fire, Friday night.
Road close after car catches on fire
Ohio permitless concealed carry law goes into effect Monday
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Inflation forcing touch decisions
Inflation surge forces small businesses to make tough decisions
A semi truck fire closed one lane of traffic on the Turnpike in Maumee.
Turnpike reopens after overnight semi truck fire closes one lane in Maumee

Latest News

Kids Vac
Kids Vac
6/11: Derek's Saturday PM Forecast
6/11: Derek's Saturday PM Forecast
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge