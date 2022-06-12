Two people shot overnight in Toledo, police search for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Toledo early Sunday morning.

Toledo Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. in the 200-block of East Elm Avenue at Greenbelt Place Apartments. When officers arrived on scene they located two people who were suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Police tell 13abc that the two people shot were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. One person was suffering injuries police described as non-life threatening injuries and the condition of the other person shot is unknown.

According to authorities, alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The shooting remains under investigation by Toledo Police.

