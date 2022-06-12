The Whitehouse Cherry Fest is underway and “on top”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Cherry Fest in Whitehouse kicked off on Thursday at Whitehouse Park and throughout downtown.

“I think everybody’s really coming out. They’re bringing all the kids out this year,” said Jason Gorr. He is the General Manager of Steve Rogers Ford, one of the sponsors of the annual festival.

“I mean, just look; it hasn’t even really opened up yet and we’ve got people all over the place. It’s going to be a great weekend,” said Gorr.

The rides are running, the fair food is flowing and the shows are for everyone. “We’ve got trapeze acts with a motorcycle running around in a cage,” said Gorr. “All kinds of crazy stuff. Lots of music coming, a beer tent of course.”

When I asked what everyone’s favorite part of the Cherry Fest was, the kids said the rides, but almost everyone mentioned the food. Additionally, there options when it comes to food, featuring everyone’s fair favorites like fries, corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes, elephant ears and homemade lemonade.

Don’t forgot about the festival’s namesake! They’ve got cherry lemonade, cherry turnovers, and cherry danishes… but, due to supply chain shortages, unfortunately there will be no cherry pie this year. There will be a parade though, and that’ll begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“Bands are going to be playing, the fire department is in the parade, collector’s car, we’re going to be out there in the parade,” added Gorr.

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest did take a hiatus during COVID-19, but everyone’s glad things are getting more back to normal.

“We did have two years where it didn’t happen,” explained Gorr. “Last year was the comeback year which was phenomenal and they’re expecting it to be even bigger this year.”

The Cherry Fest brings out eight to ten thousand people each year, about twice the population of Whitehouse itself! The last day of the festival is Saturday, June 11th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

