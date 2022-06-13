Birthday Club
1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One person died in a shooting at an Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said. Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said officers were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday and found a male shooting victim inside a shoe store. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Sunday and wasn’t immediately identified. One person, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody. Albert said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident inside of one store.” He said the motive wasn’t immediately apparent. The mall was cleared and was to remain closed for the day.

