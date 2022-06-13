2 First Alert Weather Days Issued

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - **Severe Storm Threat Tonight - Severe storms are possible between 5pm and 3am tonight. While it won’t be storming during that entire time period, 1 or 2 rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible. All severe weather types are possible including tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding. However, the main threat is damaging wind gusts that could top 60-70+ mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk to a level 3 out of 5 for tonight, and every county in the area has the same severe weather potential with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Wind damage could become widespread if a complex of storms develops in the unstable environment. Scattered power outages are a possibility. There is still uncertainty in how these storm complexes will evolve, but being weather aware between 5pm and 3am tonight is a smart move. Stay with the 13abc weather team for updates.

**Extreme Heat Wednesday - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th 2012. A record high is expected. It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season. Records began in 1871. The heat and humidity combo will push the heat index beyond 105 degrees southwest of Toledo on Tuesday, and the higher heat indices are expected to be widespread on Wednesday.

