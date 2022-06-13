Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

2 First Alert Weather Days Issued

Storm Threat Tonight, Extreme Heat Wednesday
Severe Risk Tonight
Severe Risk Tonight(None)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - **Severe Storm Threat Tonight - Severe storms are possible between 5pm and 3am tonight. While it won’t be storming during that entire time period, 1 or 2 rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible. All severe weather types are possible including tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding. However, the main threat is damaging wind gusts that could top 60-70+ mph.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk to a level 3 out of 5 for tonight, and every county in the area has the same severe weather potential with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Wind damage could become widespread if a complex of storms develops in the unstable environment. Scattered power outages are a possibility. There is still uncertainty in how these storm complexes will evolve, but being weather aware between 5pm and 3am tonight is a smart move. Stay with the 13abc weather team for updates.

**Extreme Heat Wednesday - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th 2012. A record high is expected. It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season. Records began in 1871. The heat and humidity combo will push the heat index beyond 105 degrees southwest of Toledo on Tuesday, and the higher heat indices are expected to be widespread on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot overnight in Toledo, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ava Misseldine's drivers license photo issued in Utah to Brie Bourgeois
Columbus woman arrested for stealing identity of dead baby
An Ohio woman never lost hope after her blind dog named Blink went missing
Search for missing blind dog goes viral

Latest News

The minimum age for servers to be able to serve alcohol in Michigan is now 17.
Michigan lowers age for alcohol servers
Lunch on the go, fun at the roller rink and more.
Brightside: June 10, 2022
MI to lower age for alcohol servers to 17
MI to lower age for alcohol servers to 17
June 13th Weather Forecast
June 13th Weather Forecast