6/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

We’ve issued two “First Alert Weather Days” here at 13abc, with the first window arriving later this evening (5pm-5am). The first half of that window will see isolated strong storms developing, possibly putting out large hail and isolated tornadoes. The second half will see a larger complex of storms develop and race in from the northwest after midnight, with 70+ mph straight-line wind gusts being the primary threat there. Once that system clears, highs could hit the triple digits in western counties tomorrow, with many of us touching the 100s Wednesday (and feeling like 110F thanks to lots of humidity). Stay hydrated and weather-aware!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.