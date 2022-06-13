Birthday Club
6/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Severe storms this evening/overnight; searing heat building in
Severe storms with 70+ mph wind gusts possible this evening/overnight, and searing heat to follow! Dan Smith breaks down our wild weather pattern.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We’ve issued two “First Alert Weather Days” here at 13abc, with the first window arriving later this evening (5pm-5am). The first half of that window will see isolated strong storms developing, possibly putting out large hail and isolated tornadoes. The second half will see a larger complex of storms develop and race in from the northwest after midnight, with 70+ mph straight-line wind gusts being the primary threat there. Once that system clears, highs could hit the triple digits in western counties tomorrow, with many of us touching the 100s Wednesday (and feeling like 110F thanks to lots of humidity). Stay hydrated and weather-aware!

