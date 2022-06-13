Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

6/13/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

13abc First Alert Weather Days issued for tonight and Wednesday
6/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely, storms may contain damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes, lows in the upper 60s. TUESDAY: Hot and very humid, highs near 100 west of I-75, lower 90s near I-75 and away from Lake Erie, and near 80 degrees near the lake. The heat index may jump to almost 110 in the west, but only near 80 near the lake. WEDNESDAY: Very hot and humid, a record high temperature near 100 is expected, the heat index will top off near 105.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot near Greenbelt Place Apartments, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street after they...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ohio permitless concealed carry goes into effect Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make an announcement regarding HB 99 on Monday, June 13.
Press conference scheduled for HB 99

Latest News

Severe storms with 70+ mph wind gusts possible this evening/overnight, and searing heat to...
6/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
Severe storms with 70+ mph wind gusts possible this evening/overnight, and searing heat to...
6/13: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Record Breaking Heat Mid-Week
June 13th Weather Forecast
6/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
6/12: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast