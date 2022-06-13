Birthday Club
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Toledo Library

By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and the NAACP of Toledo are hosting a daylong Juneteenth celebration.

The event will take place at Main Library on Saturday, June 18. A series of programs will be held to feature local black artists, speakers, workshops and a job fair. There will also be a gallery opening and a rooftop party to cap off the evening.

For each Juneteenth program you attend, you will be eligible to enter a drawing for a gift basket filled with items from different Black-owned businesses.

Register for free on Toledo Library website’s or call 419-259-5200.

The full Juneteenth celebration schedule:

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Job Fair.

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: The Golden Empire: Kings and Queens of Ancient Egypt & Kush and the Nubian Dynasties, in the Creativity Lab.

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: My Mind’s Eye, It’s All About Perspective, in The Fredrick McDonald Community Room.

10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Black Art is the Future: An Archives Workshop, in the McMaster Auditorium.

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: My $2 Worth: How to Self-Publish Your Book, in the program room.

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Community Collage, in The Fredrick McDonald Community Room.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Marblehead Lighthouse Demonstration and Discussion, in the Creativity Lab.

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Gallery opening and reception, in the Atrium and Gallery.

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Panelist discussion in McMaster Auditorium with Reverend Willie Perryman, President of the Toledo NAACP, and Jason Kucsma, Executive Director of TLCPL.

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Juneteenth Celebration on Main Library’s Rooftop.

