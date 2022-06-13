Birthday Club
Extreme Weather: How to stay safe

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With all this extreme weather in the forecast, it’s important to be prepared so you can stay safe. Local experts say, when it comes to extreme weather, especially record-breaking temperatures, you can’t necessarily go about your normal routine.

“If you’re going to exercise, you either want to go early in the morning or you want to do it in smaller amounts,” said ProMedica Emergency Room Director, Michael Mattin. “Specifically, the way you dress. Are you dressing in long clothes, dark colors? Are you wearing light clothes, light colors, and such, and stay hydrated.”

Mattin said paying extra attention to the time of day, how much water you are drinking and your body are crucial when the outside temperature gets around 100 degrees.

Extreme heat could be dangerous for anyone, but it’s especially harmful to infants and the elderly because it could lead to heat exhaustion or worse, heat stroke.

“High heat will affect those individuals who are younger and older, so we got to make sure we are keeping a close eye on them,” said Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. “The ability for us to help out our neighbors is really important, too. Air conditioning is going to be important; fans are important.”

If you lose power due to Monday’s projected storm, leaders at Toledo Edison say having backups for any electronic power sources is a good idea, but they are not expecting any outages.

If you do not have air conditioning, experts recommend public places like the library, the mall, or planning to go to a friend’s or family member’s house that day.

Lucas County will also have several cooling centers open from June 14th through June 16th.

