Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot near Greenbelt Place Apartments, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street after they...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ohio permitless concealed carry goes into effect Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make an announcement regarding HB 99 on Monday, June 13.
Press conference scheduled for HB 99

Latest News

People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
‘This is meaningful’ - Michigan senator touts bipartisan gun safety framework
6/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/13/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast