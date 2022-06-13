Birthday Club
Fremont man charged with sexual offenses involving minor

Ottawa County searching for more information
Shannon Wood's mug shot.(Provided by Ottawa County Detention)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County Grand jury indicted Shannon Wood, 40, of Fremont, Ohio.

According to Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney, he faces seven indictment charges, three counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material and two counts of Importuning.

Wood is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year old child on multiple occasions. Reports indicate that he allegedly solicited and encouraged the minor to create and send him nude, sexually explicit photographs.

Wood was arrested on June 9 after investigators with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received information about the existence of alleged additional victims.

Even though Wood has been officially charged, the investigation is still open.

Anyone with relevant information to this case in encouraged to contact the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office at 419-734-6845 or the Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404. Tips can also be submitted via email to prosector@co.ottawa.oh.us or twoolf@ottawacountysheriff.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

DeWine signs bill that reduces gun training requirements for Ohio teachers