June 13th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Record Breaking Heat Mid-Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 today. Severe thunderstorms are possible between 5pm and 3am tonight. Damaging wind is the main concern, but there is a lower risk for hail, flooding, and a tornado. The heat will build tomorrow with very high humidity, but a cool lake breeze will try to fight the heat initially. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s near the lake. Our western counties are expected to heat up to around or just over 100-degrees. That leaves Toledo in between with highs in the lower 90s. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year and possibly the hottest day in nearly a decade. A record breaking high near 100 is expected with a heat index around 105. A few showers and storms are possible late Thursday after a high in the middle 90s. The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the low 80s with sunshine.

