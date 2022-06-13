Man convicted for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man plead guilty Monday to attempting to harm his girlfriend in a Toledo shooting.

According to court documents, Jason Black withdrew a previous not guilty plea and plead guilty to a lesser offense. The plea includes attempt to commit felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges.

Black was convicted and will be sentenced on July 5. His bond continues at $85,000 at no ten percent with no weapons, electronic monitoring, and no direct or indirect contact with the victim.

According to police records, Jason Black, 42, shot his girlfriend, Sherrie Cox, 53, on March 31.

Toledo Police said officers found Cox suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the 500 block of Maumee Ave.

TPD records stated there were several inconsistencies in her story about what happened. Police said she told officers she was walking on an unknown road when three juveniles approached her and one of them shot her. She told police they ran away on foot.

Cox was able to walk to her friend’s house in the 500 block of Maumee Ave and officials took her to the hospital for her injuries.

Members of the TPD Gang Task Force were looking for suspects and tried to stop Jason Black, Cox’s boyfriend. He allegedly ran away on foot but officers were able to take him into police custody shortly thereafter. Police said Black had a handgun and admitted to shooting Cox.

