Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to not guilty by reason of insanity, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Judge David Gormley on Wednesday approved a required evaluation by a mental health professional. Myers faces 27 criminal counts including attempted aggravated murder in the March 11 gunfire along the highway in Delaware County.