Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police along a busy stretch of Interstate 71 in Ohio in March is seeking to use an insanity defense. The Columbus Dispatch reports that court records indicate that 21-year-old Jonathan Myers changed his not guilty plea Tuesday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court to not guilty by reason of insanity, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Judge David Gormley on Wednesday approved a required evaluation by a mental health professional. Myers faces 27 criminal counts including attempted aggravated murder in the March 11 gunfire along the highway in Delaware County.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot overnight in Toledo, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ohio permitless concealed carry goes into effect Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make an announcement regarding HB 99 on Monday, June 13.
Press conference scheduled for HB 99

Latest News

1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio
Ohio fall ballot will include proposed noncitizen voting ban
Empty classroom
Ohio lawmakers debate training for armed school employees