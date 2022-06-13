Man shot on I-75, police search for shooter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car they were riding in on I-75 in Toledo.

It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for reports of a walk-in shooting victim and found Ubong Etim, 18, suffering from one gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Etim was riding in a car on I-75S with four other passengers when an unknown suspect shot at them from a passing vehicle.

According to the report, the victim’s address was unknown but the four others in the car were not from Ohio.

TPD did not publicly identify any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

