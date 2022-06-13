Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man shot on I-75, police search for shooter

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a suspect shot into the car they were riding in on I-75 in Toledo.

It happened on I-75 South early Saturday morning around 3:00 a.m.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to an area hospital for reports of a walk-in shooting victim and found Ubong Etim, 18, suffering from one gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Etim was riding in a car on I-75S with four other passengers when an unknown suspect shot at them from a passing vehicle.

According to the report, the victim’s address was unknown but the four others in the car were not from Ohio.

TPD did not publicly identify any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot near Greenbelt Place Apartments, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street after they...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ohio permitless concealed carry goes into effect Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make an announcement regarding HB 99 on Monday, June 13.
Press conference scheduled for HB 99

Latest News

DeWine signs bill that reduces gun training requirements for Ohio teachers
Celebrate Juneteenth at the Toledo Library
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Others who were involved told police they were in their vehicle driving on I-75 when their...
TPD investigating I-75 shooting