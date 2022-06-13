MI to lower age for alcohol servers to 17

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In Michigan the bar service will begin to be a little different after Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she’d sign into law the bill that the state legislature passed last week that would lower the minimum age for alcohol servers from 18 to 17.

That would allow bars to hire younger servers and help with the labor shortages we’re seeing across the country.

“We’ve not had enough servers,” said Shelby Laforest, manager of AJ’s Doolittles in Lambertville, MI. “We’ve had to turn customers away. We’ve had to shut down certain sections. It’s just been really rough.”

The bill requires the 17-year-old servers must pass an alcohol server training course and be supervised by an adult while serving.

“It would help the restaurant overall,” said Hailey Barron, a hostess at Doolittles who turns 17 this winter. “I’m personally excited for it.”

When the governor signs the bill into law, Michigan will become the second state in the country that will allow 17-year-olds to serve alcohol. Maine is the first.

