Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio

U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen((Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — The remains of an Ohio soldier killed while fighting in France during World War II have now been positively identified. Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen of Ashland, was part of Company I, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. The unit that was attempting to secure terrain near Reipertswiller, France in January 1945 when they were surrounded by German forces. Only two men from his company made it through German lines, and the rest were captured or killed. The 26-year-old Bowen’s body could not be immediately recovered, due to the heavy fighting. Historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say their scientists used anthropological analysis to identify Bowen.

