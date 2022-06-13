National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to transition to 988

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting on July 16, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) will transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Ohioans who are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis will be able to call, text, or chat the 988 number and reach a trained counselor who can offer support.

Ohio has decided to transition to the easy to remember, three-digit number as it can provide greater access to life-saving services.

Part of its implementation plan is part of the state’s larger commitment to providing quality, person-centered crisis support in communities throughout the state.

988 builds on existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline systems and will provide 24/7, free and confidential support to Ohioans in crisis.

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has been planning this transition for the last 18 months.

OhioMHAS staff and collaborative partners are hosting a virtual event to provide overview on the transition to 988, they will also discuss the key differences between 988 and 911.

