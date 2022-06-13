Birthday Club
ODH: First probable case of Monkeypox in Ohio identified

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health announced the first probable case of Monkeypox has been identified in Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Monday the infected patient is in isolation. ODH did not disclose where he lives.

Officials said they are waiting for confirmation on the probable case from the CDC.

The Associated Press reported there were 45 cases identified in 15 states and the District of Columbia as of June 10.

According to the CDC, Monkeypox can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus could spread from animals to humans through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, by handling wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals, the CDC says.

Human-to-human transmission may happen through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, according to the CDC. Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores, per the CDC.

The CDC recommends following these precautions to prevent infection with the monkeypox virus:

  • Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).
  • Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick animal.
  • Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.
  • Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a two-dose vaccine for monkeypox, according to the CDC. On Nov. 3, 2021, the CDC says the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend JYNNEOS pre-exposure prophylaxis as an alternative to ACAM2000 for certain persons at risk for exposure to orthopoxviruses.

The U.S. government has 72,000 Jynneos doses, and will get 300,000 more doses from its manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, over the next several weeks, the Associated Press said in a report citing Dawn O’Connell with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

You can watch the announcement in full below.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

