Organization that helps feed hundreds of thousands in NW Ohio needs help stocking the shelves

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, one in seven people and one in five children are at risk of hunger in northwest Ohio. The head of the organization says those numbers are from before the pandemic hit, so they’re likely higher now. You have a chance to help feed that need.

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank provides millions of meals every year to those in need. This year there are a few extra challenges when it comes to doing that.

James Caldwell is the head of the food bank.

“It’s a push-pull, double-whammy we are experiencing right now,” Caldwell said.

Donations to the food bank usually drop off a bit in the summer months, but the need in our community does not slow down. Rising prices on just about everything are adding up.

“We don’t have any specific statistics to measure the impact of high food prices versus high gas prices, but I can tell you costs have gone up exponentially in terms of gas and labor for us,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell says in an average year the food bank helps feed about 400,000 people. He says numbers increased significantly in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“This year we are seeing an increase, but we are not comparing it to the two pandemic years. We will do this year’s analysis against 2019.”

The food bank serves hundreds of agencies in northwest Ohio.

“We support over 200 member agencies in eight counties. They are places like churches and soup kitchens. They are non-profit and faith-based organizations that have a feeding component.”

The food bank will be expanding its reach this year.

“We’ve chosen to launch a food pantry in north Toledo. We will manage it ourselves and do direct distributions.”

The new pantry is expected to open later this year, serving up more hope for those in need.

If you’d like to help fill the shelves, Our Hope for the Hungry food drive is underway now through June 30th. You can donate non-perishable food items or money. Our drive-thru event is Thursday, June 23rd from noon-4 at Dave White Chevrolet.

