‘This is meaningful’ - Michigan senator touts bipartisan gun safety framework

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bipartisan group of senators came to a gun safety agreement in Washington Sunday. The compromise comes just weeks after a shooting at a Texas elementary school left 19 children and two teachers dead.

10 Republicans and 10 Democrats participated in the talks that lead to a legislative framework. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) is one of the Democrats touting the bipartisan agreement.

A day after thousands descended on the nation’s capital for the “March for Our Lives” to march against gun violence, senators came to a deal Sunday.

The framework suggests the bill will include money to implement red flag laws, crackdown on illegal gun dealers, more scrutiny for buyers under 21, more funding for mental health services, and more.

Some gun control advocates say the bill does not go far enough, while some gun supporters are concerned the bill will infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Stabenow says this is a first step that does not include every gun control measure she would like to see, but she is happy to be moving in the right direction with a bipartisan group.

“This is meaningful. These are important steps to protect domestic violence victims, to deal with people who are raising red flags for their family or their community because they are a danger to themselves or others and shouldn’t have access to a gun,” said Stabenow.

An exact timeline for the final text of the bill to come out is currently unknown, but Stabenow hopes it can come together quickly.

