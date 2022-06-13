TMACOG: Ozone forecast this week calls for precautions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments says precautions should be taken this week due to ground level ozone in the upcoming ozone forecast.

According to TMACOG, ground level ozone is a lung irritant and can be especially dangerous to those with respiratory conditions, children, the elderly and those who do a lot of outdoor exercise.

TMACOG says precautionary measures should be taken by sensitive groups from June 14 through June 16.

To help reduce pollution levels, TMACOG encourages you to:

Carpool, use public transportation and bike or walk whenever possible

Refuel vehicles after dark

Conserve energy—at home, work and everywhere

Use environmentally safe paints and cleaning products whenever possible

If you would like to be included in the ozone forecast email list, send an email to ENV.INFORMATION@toledo.oh.gov.

