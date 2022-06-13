Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TMACOG: Ozone forecast this week calls for precautions

TMACOG says precautionary measures should be taken by sensitive groups from June 14 through...
TMACOG says precautionary measures should be taken by sensitive groups from June 14 through June 16.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments says precautions should be taken this week due to ground level ozone in the upcoming ozone forecast.

According to TMACOG, ground level ozone is a lung irritant and can be especially dangerous to those with respiratory conditions, children, the elderly and those who do a lot of outdoor exercise.

TMACOG says precautionary measures should be taken by sensitive groups from June 14 through June 16.

To help reduce pollution levels, TMACOG encourages you to:

  • Carpool, use public transportation and bike or walk whenever possible
  • Refuel vehicles after dark
  • Conserve energy—at home, work and everywhere
  • Use environmentally safe paints and cleaning products whenever possible

If you would like to be included in the ozone forecast email list, send an email to ENV.INFORMATION@toledo.oh.gov.

Click here for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot Sunday morning at Greenbelt Place Apartments in Toledo.
Two people shot overnight in Toledo, police search for suspect
A police chase ended in a crash near the corner of Woodville Road and Oak Street that forced...
Police pursuit ends in crash that closes Anthony Wayne Bridge
Ray Freeze III, 36, of Clyde, Ohio, was arrested Saturday, June 11, 2022 after a more than 5...
Suspect arrested following 5 hour standoff in Seneca County
Ohio permitless concealed carry goes into effect Monday
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make an announcement regarding HB 99 on Monday, June 13.
Press conference scheduled for HB 99

Latest News

Man seeks to argue insanity in shots fired on I-71 in Ohio
DeWine signs bill that slashes gun training requirements for Ohio teachers
1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody
U.S. Army Pfc. Sanford Keith Bowen
Military identifies slain World War II soldier from Ohio