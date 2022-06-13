Toledo man arrested after weekend shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after a shooting that occurred over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police, Latoya Rivers, 42, arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

TPD later arrested Ronald Trotter, 46, and took him into custody.

Trotter is facing charges of assault, felonious assault and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

