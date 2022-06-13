Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was charged with felonious assault after officials say he beat up a man on the Chessie Circle Trail.

According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his bike on the trail.

According to a report from Toledo Metroparks, they received a call on June 6 about a man threatening a woman, Laura Moloney, who was walking on the Chessie Circle Trail. Moloney told officials the suspect said he was going to “beat her [expletive], just like he did the other guy,” if she didn’t leave. She also gave a description of the man.

While Ranger Schneider was responding to that call, he was dispatched to the same location where he found Richard Staszak, 70, in the parking lot with blood on his arms, face and shirt. Officials began treating Staszak at the scene.

Staszak’s wife, Bonnie, told the ranger she and her husband were riding their bikes on the trial but she did not see what happened because she rode ahead. When her husband didn’t arrive in the parking lot, she rode back and found her injured husband. While she did not witness the attack, Staszak’s wife told Schneider she had seen the man that was described by Moloney.

According to the victim, Richard Staszak was riding his bike when he was approaching Carter, who was walking in the middle of the trail. Staszak alerted Carter that he was passing when Carter said something Staszak couldn’t hear. Staszak stopped and got off of his bike and was immediately approached by Carter, who then pushed Staszak on the ground a repeatedly jumped on him and punched him in the face five times, court documents said. Staszak also told the ranger that Carter grabbed his head by his helmet and smashed his head on the ground three times.

Staszak was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The following day, Schneider says he was dispatched for a call that was related to the previous day’s assault. He was contacted by Sarah Carter, who told him that Ryan Carter was at her house visiting his son when she overheard him saying he punched a guy because he wouldn’t get out of Carter’s way.

Sarah Carter also said she noticed Ryan Carter’s right hand was bloody and swollen, according to the Metroparks report. Sarah Carter mentioned that Ryan Carter was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he has said he doesn’t want to get help.

Later that day, Schneider received another call about a man stumbling around on the Chessie Circle Trail who matched Carter’s description. When they arrived on the scene, they couldn’t find Carter, so they headed to his home address where they found him.

When the ranger asked Carter about the man on the bike trail, Carter told him he was trying to help the guy because “he didn’t look well” and shook the victim to try to wake him up. He denied hitting the Staszak but he did admit to telling Moloney to leave because he didn’t want her to see Staszak.

Carter was then arrested transported to Lucas County Jail.

