TPD investigating I-75 shooting
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD are investigating a shooting on I-75 that left one person with a gunshot wound.
Police responded to an area hospital on June 11 around 3 a.m. for reports of a walk in gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found Ubong Etim, 18, suffering from one gunshot wound which was reported to be non-life threatening.
According to police, Etim and five others were driving on I-75 when their vehicle was shot at by a passing vehicle and Etim was struck.
This is an ongoing investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.