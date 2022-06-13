TPD investigating I-75 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD are investigating a shooting on I-75 that left one person with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to an area hospital on June 11 around 3 a.m. for reports of a walk in gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found Ubong Etim, 18, suffering from one gunshot wound which was reported to be non-life threatening.

According to police, Etim and five others were driving on I-75 when their vehicle was shot at by a passing vehicle and Etim was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

