TPD investigating I-75 shooting

Others who were involved told police they were in their vehicle driving on I-75 when their...
Others who were involved told police they were in their vehicle driving on I-75 when their vehicle was shot at by a passing vehicle and Etim was struck.(WCAX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD are investigating a shooting on I-75 that left one person with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to an area hospital on June 11 around 3 a.m. for reports of a walk in gunshot victim. When police arrived, they found Ubong Etim, 18, suffering from one gunshot wound which was reported to be non-life threatening.

According to police, Etim and five others were driving on I-75 when their vehicle was shot at by a passing vehicle and Etim was struck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

