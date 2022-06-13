Walleye announce end of year celebration event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are ending their season with a celebration.

Join the Walleye on Wednesday, June 15 for their end-of-season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2021-22 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Walleye say to enter through the Jefferson doors.

At this event, you’ll be able to hear from head coach Dan Watson, and possibly even some players, as they look back on one of the best Walleye seasons of all-time, according to they Walleye.

The Walleye say that players and coaches will be stationed throughout the floor of the Huntington Center for photos and autographs following an end-of-season highlight video. Team photos and 2022-23 schedule posters will be given out at the entrance and can be used for autographs.

There will also be a game-used equipment sale where game-used and signed equipment, including pucks, sticks, gloves, and helmets, will be available for purchase at the Swamp Shop main store.

