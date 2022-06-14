6/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

After nearly 17,000 lightning strikes, 60-75mph wind gusts and plenty of rain overnight, we’re pivoting from severe storms to searing heat. Some southwestern counties were already feeling like the triple digits by noon today, though we’ll stay in the 80s/90s closer to the lakeshore. All of us will see actual highs at/near 100F Wednesday (hence a 13abc First Alert Weather Day has been issued). Thursday will remain only slightly less sizzling in the mid-90s, before heat and humidity levels drop for a decent weekend in the 80s.

