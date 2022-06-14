Birthday Club
6/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Picking up the pieces
From severe storms to searing heat to the southwest today, and all of us tomorrow! Dan Smith has the sizzling forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
After nearly 17,000 lightning strikes, 60-75mph wind gusts and plenty of rain overnight, we’re pivoting from severe storms to searing heat. Some southwestern counties were already feeling like the triple digits by noon today, though we’ll stay in the 80s/90s closer to the lakeshore. All of us will see actual highs at/near 100F Wednesday (hence a 13abc First Alert Weather Day has been issued). Thursday will remain only slightly less sizzling in the mid-90s, before heat and humidity levels drop for a decent weekend in the 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

