6/14/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

WEDNESDAY: 13abc First Alert Weather Day with temps close to 100 (heat index up to 110)
6/14/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very muggy, lows in the mid 70s. WEDNESDAY: 13abc First Alert Weather Day. Mostly sunny, record-breaking heat with highs near 100, heat index between 105-110. THURSDAY: Still very hot and humid, chance of PM storms, highs in the mid 90s, heat index close to 100.

