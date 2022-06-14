6/14/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, very muggy, lows in the mid 70s. WEDNESDAY: 13abc First Alert Weather Day. Mostly sunny, record-breaking heat with highs near 100, heat index between 105-110. THURSDAY: Still very hot and humid, chance of PM storms, highs in the mid 90s, heat index close to 100.
