Books vandalized at neighborhood lending library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo girl’s Girl Scout project was vandalized over the weekend.

Sarah Zadrazil’s daughter, Bella, built a lending library so community members could enjoy a good read and was sad to see that someone took the books she collected and ripped out all the pages.

She says people from the community use the library to drop off and pick up literature. Lending libraries are found in neighborhoods throughout Toledo.

Residents were enjoying the creation, until last weekend. They tell 13abc the lending libraries are communal resources and said they don’t understand why anyone would want to interfere with that.

Sarah Zadrazil said she got a message about what happened Saturday morning.

“I was like ‘are you kidding me?’” Zadrazil said. “And she showed me the video, and it showed the picture of the library and it showed just going down the street -- all the pages.”

Pages from the books were seen all down the street. Zadrazil said it took awhile to collect enough books to fill the shelves in the first place. Before the lending library was destroyed, Zadrazil said even entire series stocked the shelves -- including Harry Potter, the Fudge series, and the Ramona series of books.

“It’s truly heartbreaking and I have no idea why somebody would want to tear that many books,” Zadrazil said.

She told 13abc a street sweeper said he covers 17 streets and saw book pages for the entire route.

Zadrazil says it’s sad to see someone destroy something good for the community.

“I was just heartbroken knowing how many people use this library, both to get rid of their books once their kids get older, or getting rid of the books they use,” Zadrazil said.

Although neighbors caught footage of the culprits on ring cameras, it was not enough to hold anyone accountable. Zadrazil says she and her daughter will not let this random act of vandalism ruin this community resource.

Bella Zadrazil built the library and said it’s upsetting to see someone vandalize her work, but she’s happy to see how the community is responding since.

“I’m kind of disappointed, but I’m glad we were able to get books already back in there because I see a lot of people using it,” Bella Zadrazil said. “A lot of people like to come around here and they like to put books in it and they like to take books too.”

