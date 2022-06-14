Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

BTS members are taking a break from the band

The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to...
The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to pursue solo projects, they said.(Source: POOL/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It eventually happens to a lot of bands. One or all members decide to do their own thing.

And that’s the plan for the K-Pop band BTS.

After nine years together, the guys announced this week they’ve decided to take a break - not a break-up - and work on some solo projects.

There’s no timeline on solo releases or when they’d look to start performing together again, so it’s an all-around bummer for fans.

The band say it’s actually a good thing. That time apart will help them be even better when they do get back together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage
Police lights.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter
Hot Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his...
Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail
ODH: First probable case of Monkeypox in Ohio identified

Latest News

From severe storms to searing heat to the southwest today, and all of us tomorrow! Dan Smith...
6/14: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. But can she also be considered a person?
Bronx Zoo elephant named Happy isn’t a person, court rules
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for lack of progress on inflation in remarks on Tuesday...
Biden on inflation: 'Our work isn't done'