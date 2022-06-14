Birthday Club
Building Better Schools: Foundation helps kids who can’t afford cleats

Since 2018, The Delroy Chance Angel Wing Foundation has given away thousands of cleats to kids in NWO.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Central Catholic coach who died suddenly four years ago is still having an effect on kids in our community.

25-year-old Delroy Chance loved the game of football and now that love is spread to kids through cleats.

“Our son Delroy was a mentor, he was a football coach and with that, we wind up giving away football cleats. We give away anything that has to do with football except the helmet or the shoulder pads,” said Steven Lewis, Delroy’s stepfather.

In addition to cleats, kids can also receive hygiene products and free physicals on July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cleat giveaway will take place at the Bethlehem Life Center on 1430 W. Bancroft.

Delroy’s mother, Caroline Lewis, said the foundation intentionally donates brand-new items.

“Everything we give is brand-new so they can feel good about themselves when you have on something new you feel like that you feel good about yourself so we want them to feel good,” she said.

Kids must be accompanied by a parent or coach.

Donations can be dropped off at Reality Nails and Hair salon at 1818 North Reynolds.

