Case Files: A trip to the corner store turns deadly for Aaron Bruster

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was around midnight on May 6, 2020. Aaron Bruster, 38, left his apartment at Ashland Manor and walked down the street to the carryout at Bancroft and Fulton.

Police say Bruster, who was known as “Byrd,” frequented the carryout and on this night, he was grabbing some snacks. Surveillance video shows Bruster walk in, grab some items, stand in a long line and then leave about 10 minutes later.

That night, the convenience store at the corner of Bancroft and Fulton was busy. There were dozens of people in and out. Detective Jason Mussery says Aaron Bruster left the carryout but he never made it home.

“He got more than halfway home and he was ambushed,” says Detective Mussery.

Detectives believe whoever shot Bruster was alone and not in a vehicle. No one called 911. Police were tipped off to gunshots by a Shotspotter alert. When officers arrived in the area, Mussery was dead on the sidewalk.

“There were a couple dollar bills on the ground but other than that, nothing. He was literally eating when he was killed,” says Mussery.

The big question is motive. Police say there were no signs of a robbery and after talking with family, friends and neighbors, there was no obvious link to what police call “risky behavior.”

“A lot of times when something like this happens, the person involved is involved in some kind of high risk behavior, drugs, gangs, personal beef-- in his case, there’s none of that that we can find,” says Detective Mussery.

Two years later, there are no leads. Detectives are hoping someone who was in the corner store the night of May 6th, has information about Bruster that can help crack the case.

