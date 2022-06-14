Cooling centers open in anticipation of heat wave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Area Office on Aging is opening four emergency cooling stations for the heat wave expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in northwest Ohio.

These air-conditioned facilities can offer seniors some relief from the oppressive heat and humidity.

Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center 3015 Lagrange St., Toledo, OH 419-936-3089 Open Tues. – Thurs.: 10 am – 5 pm East Toledo Family Center 1020 Varland Ave, Toledo, OH 419-691-1429 Open Tues. – Thurs.: 10 am – 5 pm Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center 1315 Hillcrest Ave, Toledo, OH 419-476-2745 Open Tues. – Thurs.: 10 am – 5 pm Margaret Hunt Senior Center 2121 Garden Lake Pkwy, Toledo, OH 419-385-2595 Open Tues. – Thurs.: 10 am – 5 pm

Because the Heat Index is predicted to reach over 100 degrees this week, the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc. cautions older persons that they are most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and that that these extreme conditions pose a significant threat to their health, especially to those who have cardiac or respiratory problems.

For many older adults who are living on a limited income, this can be a challenge. Here are the top 10 ways older adults can stay cool on a budget:

1. Remain indoors as much as possible – This is especially important for older adults with respiratory allergies.

2. Take prescriptions with water – At least 3-4 regular-sized bottles of water a day should be consumed.

3. Keep your curtains closed – While blackout curtains are best, keeping the curtains, blinds and shades in the home now shut during the day can reduce by 30% the unwanted heat that comes the house.

4. Putting a bowl of ice in front of a fan – Filling a metal mixing bowl and placing it at an angel in front of a fan will make it feel as if a nice sea breeze is blowing through your home.

5. Drinking cold beverages that are free from alcohol, caffeine and sugar – Staying hydrated with cold non-alcoholic beverages, helps keep the body cool.

6. Cold cloths - Applying a cold cloth to your neck and wrists can help regulate the temperature of the body.

7. Get help with utility payments, air conditioners and fans – Many older adults are eligible for help with utility payments, air conditioners and fans by contacting Pathway at 567-803-0010. Those making $1,835.34 or less for a single-person household or $2,479.73 or less for a two-person household are eligible.

8. Use Air Conditioning Sparingly

9. Rest 30-60 minutes between activities

10. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

In contrast to violent weather events that cause extensive physical destruction, the hazards of extreme heat are dramatically less apparent, especially at the onset. In fact, similar weather conditions in Chicago in 1995 led to heat-related deaths of over 750 people, most of whom were seniors. We remind the community to check on older or disabled family members or neighbors who live alone or may be experiencing problems coping with the heat.

Note: If on a special fluid-restricted diet or taking diuretics, consult your physician about fluid intake during hot weather

Signs of Heat Exhaustion: Headache, sluggishness or fatigue, thirst, blurred vision, nausea or upset stomach, vomiting, profuse sweating, moderate increase in body temperature

Treatment: Fan or move out into air-conditioning; apply cool, wet cloths; take small sips of water; if condition does not improve, call 911!

Signs of Heat Stroke: Heat stroke is a much more serious condition. Signs include: headache, sluggishness or fatigue, dizziness, disorientation, agitation or confusion, seizures, hot dry skin (absence of sweating), increased (inner) body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid heartbeat, hallucinations – Call 911 immediately - heat stroke can be deadly! Until help arrives treat the same way as with heat exhaustion (described above).

