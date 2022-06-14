Former Hillsdale County deputy charged for misconduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Former Hillsdale County deputy was charged with multiple counts of misconduct on Tuesday.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Todd Barkley, 46, with two counts of misconduct in the office, which are five-year felonies.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, Barkley allegedly exploited his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a female suspect into a sexual relationship. The AG’s Office says Barkley arranged for the woman to be treated for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Kentucky and used his badge to take the woman out of the rehabilitation facility for the day to engage in sex.

The AG’s Office said Kentucky’s law enforcement is also investigating Barkley.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

Barkley is due in court on July 8 at 2 p.m. over via Zoom for a probably cause conference. The hearing will be held in Jackson County’s 12th District Court, however, the preliminary hearing will be held in Hillsdale County. The preliminary hearing does not have a set date yet, according to the AG’s Office.

Nessel is also encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

