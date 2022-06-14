Birthday Club
June 14th Weather Forecast

13abc First Alert Weather Day Wednesday For Extreme Heat
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will stay cool along the lakeshore today with highs in the 70s. Most of the area will be in the 80s and low 90s. The heat will build near the Indiana line with highs at or just above 100-degrees. Wednesday is a 13abc First Alert Weather Day for extreme heat. The high temperature will be around 100-degrees with a heat index at or just above 105-degrees. A few late day storms are possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 90s. The weekend will be cooler with highs near 80. Another heat wave is possible next week.

