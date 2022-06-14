List of cooling centers in the area
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released a list of cooling centers that will be open around the area as a response to this week’s expected extreme heat.
Here is the most up-to-date list of cooling center locations in the area:
- Asian Resource Center, 1865 Finch St., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Birmingham Library, 203 Paine Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center, 3015 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608
- East Toledo Senior Center, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612
- First Unitarian Church, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43614
- Friendship Park Shelter House, 2930 131st, Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Glennwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43620
- Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St, Toledo, Ohio 43613
- Heatherdowns Library, 3265 Glanzman, Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Holland Library, 1032 S. McCord, Holland, Ohio 43528
- J. Frank Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 N Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Jewish Living Center of Greater Toledo/Jewish Family Services, 6505 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43610
- King Road Library, 3900 King Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43617
- Lagrange Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608
- Locke Library, 703 Miami St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Main Library, 25 Michigan St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Margaret L Hunt Senior Center, 2121 Garden Lake Pkwy, Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Maumee Library, 501 River Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537
- Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee, Ohio 43537
- Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605
- Oregon Library, 3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616
- Oregon Senior Center, 4350 Navarre Ave, Oregon, Ohio 43616
- Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr, Toledo, Ohio 43614
- Point Place Library, 2727 117th St., Toledo, Ohio 43611
- Reynolds Corners Library, 4833 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43615
- Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607
- Sanger Library, 3030 West Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606
- Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park, 645 Vance St., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- Senior Centers, Inc, 2308 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604
- South Library, 1736 Broadway, Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Spencer Township Neighborhood Center Inc., 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43528
- Sylvania Library, 6749 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560
- Toledo Heights Library, 423 Shasta Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609
- Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623
- Waterville Library, 800 Michigan Ave, Waterville, Ohio 43566
- West Toledo Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612
- Willys Complex Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612
- Wilson Park Shelter House, 600 E Oakland St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608
- Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608
- Zepf Center Safety Net for Youth, 2005 Ashland Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43620
According to the City, all Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries will have water bottle filling stations and disposable cups for visitors.
Toledo and Lucas County residents can click here to stay updated on cooling shelters.
The City says for those who don’t have internet, they can dial 2-1-1 to get connected with a local representative.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.