List of cooling centers in the area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has released a list of cooling centers that will be open around the area as a response to this week’s expected extreme heat.

Here is the most up-to-date list of cooling center locations in the area:

Asian Resource Center, 1865 Finch St., Toledo, Ohio 43609

Birmingham Library, 203 Paine Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43605

Cherry Street Life Revitalization Center, 1501 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43604

Chester J. Zablocki Senior Center, 3015 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608

East Toledo Senior Center, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605

Eleanor M. Kahle Senior Center, 1315 Hillcrest Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612

First Unitarian Church, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43614

Friendship Park Shelter House, 2930 131st, Toledo, Ohio 43611

Gesu Catholic Church, 2049 Parkside Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43607

Glennwood Lutheran Church, 2545 Monroe St., Toledo, Ohio 43620

Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St, Toledo, Ohio 43613

Heatherdowns Library, 3265 Glanzman, Toledo, Ohio 43614

Holland Library, 1032 S. McCord, Holland, Ohio 43528

J. Frank Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43604

Jamie Farr Pool, 2000 N Summit St., Toledo, Ohio 43611

Jewish Living Center of Greater Toledo/Jewish Family Services, 6505 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Kent Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43610

King Road Library, 3900 King Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43617

Lagrange Library, 3422 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio 43608

Locke Library, 703 Miami St., Toledo, Ohio 43605

Main Library, 25 Michigan St., Toledo, Ohio 43604

Margaret L Hunt Senior Center, 2121 Garden Lake Pkwy, Toledo, Ohio 43614

Maumee Library, 501 River Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537

Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave., Maumee, Ohio 43537

Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609

Mott Library, 1010 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607

Navarre Pool, 1001 White St., Toledo, Ohio 43605

Oregon Library, 3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon, Ohio 43616

Oregon Senior Center, 4350 Navarre Ave, Oregon, Ohio 43616

Pickford Pool, 3000 Medford Dr, Toledo, Ohio 43614

Point Place Library, 2727 117th St., Toledo, Ohio 43611

Reynolds Corners Library, 4833 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43615

Roosevelt Pool, 910 Dorr St., Toledo, Ohio 43607

Sanger Library, 3030 West Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park, 645 Vance St., Toledo, Ohio 43604

Senior Centers, Inc, 2308 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43604

South Library, 1736 Broadway, Toledo, Ohio 43609

Spencer Township Neighborhood Center Inc., 330 Oak Terrace Blvd, Holland, Ohio 43528

Sylvania Library, 6749 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Sylvania Senior Center, 7140 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, Ohio 43560

Toledo Heights Library, 423 Shasta Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43609

Washington Library, 5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio 43623

Waterville Library, 800 Michigan Ave, Waterville, Ohio 43566

West Toledo Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43612

Willys Complex Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43612

Wilson Park Shelter House, 600 E Oakland St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608

Wilson Pool, 3253 Otto St., Toledo, Ohio, 43608

Zepf Center Safety Net for Youth, 2005 Ashland Ave., Toledo, Ohio, 43620

According to the City, all Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries will have water bottle filling stations and disposable cups for visitors.

Toledo and Lucas County residents can click here to stay updated on cooling shelters.

The City says for those who don’t have internet, they can dial 2-1-1 to get connected with a local representative.

