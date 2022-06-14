Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local house fire deemed suspicious by TFRD

TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street.
TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD has deemed a local house fire suspicious on Tuesday.

TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street.

According to the TFRD battalion chief, no one was home when the fire started. The residents of the house told TFRD they came home and saw smoke coming from the top floor.

Investigators report there were no smoke detectors in the house and while there were no injuries, there was smoke and water damage to the house.

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom and they have deemed the fire suspicious in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage
Police lights.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter
Hot Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his...
Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail
ODH: First probable case of Monkeypox in Ohio identified

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
A community lending library had books destroyed over the weekend.
Books vandalized at neighborhood lending library
From severe storms to searing heat to the southwest today, and all of us tomorrow! Dan Smith...
6/14: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Starting July 1, the new vice president of student affairs and dean of students will be...
Longtime Rocket to lead Student Affairs