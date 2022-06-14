Local house fire deemed suspicious by TFRD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD has deemed a local house fire suspicious on Tuesday.

TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street.

According to the TFRD battalion chief, no one was home when the fire started. The residents of the house told TFRD they came home and saw smoke coming from the top floor.

Investigators report there were no smoke detectors in the house and while there were no injuries, there was smoke and water damage to the house.

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom and they have deemed the fire suspicious in nature.

The investigation is ongoing.

