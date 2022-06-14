Longtime Rocket to lead Student Affairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - University of Toledo’s Division of Student Affairs will be led by a student advocate who has been part of the UToledo community for 20 years.

Starting July 1, the new vice president of student affairs and dean of students will be longtime Rocket, Dr. Sammy Spann.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to build upon the efforts of our strong and collaborative team in the Division of Student Affairs to do even more to support our students’ sense of belonging,” Spann said. “I am committed to doing everything we can to ensure every Rocket has a positive student experience at UToledo.”

Spann came to UToledo back in 2002. He brought the Camp Adventure program and grew it to one of the largest training sites in the country, according to UToledo. Spann went on to serve as executive director of student engagement, assistant provost for international studies and programs and has most recently served as associate vice president and dean of students for the past five years.

UToledo said Spann earned his Ph.D. in special education curriculum and instruction from the Judith Herb College of Education. He earned his master’s degree in special education and behavior disorders from the University of Northern Iowa and a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science from Fort Valley State University.

“Sammy has a well-earned reputation for being a passionate student advocate and really going above and beyond to help students succeed,” UToledo President Gregory Postel said. “We are fortunate to have his institutional knowledge and energy to tackle important initiatives to engage our students and support them through graduation.”

UToledo says Spann will oversee student involvement and leadership, student advocacy and support, student conduct and community standards, multicultural student success, Greek life, career services, recreation, residence life programming and the Center for International Studies and Programs.

According to UToledo, one of Spann’s goals is to create a focused student experience and belonging initiative to strengthen the culture of student-centeredness on campus.

