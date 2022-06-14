Birthday Club
Man convicted in OSHP trooper shooting on I-75

I-75 trooper shooting dashcam video
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting at Ohio State Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop last year was found guilty on all charges Monday.

A Hancock County jury found Robert Hathorn guilty of shooting OSHP trooper Josef Brobst in a struggle during a traffic stop on Oct. 7, 2021.

He was found guilty on numerous charges including felonious assault, a first-degree felony, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Hathorn represented himself in his trial.

Hathorn, of Muskegon, Michigan, was pulled over for speeding on I-75 near milepost 160 in Hancock County on Oct. 7, 2021. Trooper Brobst reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and asked Hathorn to step out of his vehicle. That’s when a struggle ensued between the suspect and the trooper, and Brobst was shot with his own service weapon. Brobst was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since recovered.

The suspect then fled the scene, leading officials on an hours-long manhunt. He was arrested behind a barn on County Road 223.

You can watch OSHP Dash cam footage of the incident below.

WARNING: Graphic content:

Dashcam video from I-75 trooper shooting incident on Oct. 7

13abc crews were on the scene as law enforcement officials found Hathorn and took him into custody.

