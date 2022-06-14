Man found guilty of 2020 shooting that left victim in critical condition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for shooting a man in Toledo, leaving him in critical condition.

Ronvelcchio Harris was found guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for shooting a 27-year-old victim in October of 2020.

According to police, they found the victim at the intersection of Spielbusch and Constitution on Oct. 28, 2020, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening at the time. Police said Harris had more than five grams of cocaine in his possession when he was arrested.

Harris withdrew his previous not guilty plea on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, pleading guilty to lesser charges.

His bond was continued at $200,000 no 10%. His sentencing was scheduled for June 28.

