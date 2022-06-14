Michiganders to receive additional food benefits in June

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who receive food assistance benefits will keep receiving an additional $95 monthly payment in June.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the additional payment will help lower the cost of groceries. The additional payment will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government. In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan,” Whitmer said. “I know Michiganders need real relief right now, which is why I have put forward proposals to send a $500 rebate from our additional revenue back to working families and suspend the sales tax on gas to lower prices at the pump. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

The extra benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment between June 11 and June 20. All eligible households for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least $95, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to reapply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online or calling 888-678-8914.

