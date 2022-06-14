Moment of Science: The “Wright Flyer”

It’s been said that if man were meant to fly, he’d have been born with wings... but it’s been well over a century since Dayton’s own Orville & Wilbur Wright took that notion, strapped a 4-cylinder engine onto the front of it, and flew off into the history books. Here’s how the brothers took that first crucial step into the world of aviation.

* The Wright Brothers had been in the bicycle business since 1896, the same year Henry Ford built his first car. Orville had even sent a piece of their original flying machine to Henry some 3 decades after their mutual successes. The brothers had tinkered with building gliders in the back of their Dayton shop for years, but it was creating a powered aeroplane that had the world vexed until the turn of the century.

* All the way back in the 1730s, a Swiss mathematician named Daniel Bernoulli discovered that fluid pressure decreases as speed increases. Air is a fluid (not a liquid, don’t get those confused), and airplane wings are specially shaped to take advantage of this “Bernoulli principle”, making air move faster over the top of the wing and slower below. Since air tends to flow from high to low pressure, the air in this scenario “wants” to flow upward, taking the whole wing along with it.

* The principles of flight are fairly basic: lift, weight, thrust and drag. What we just described was lift overcoming weight, or gravity... now the problem was getting enough speed for that thrust to overcome drag, and getting enough air to flow over the wings to achieve that lift in a heavier-than-air machine.

* The Wright brothers used light materials like cotton, spruce and ash wood to increase their chances of getting off the ground... even their custom-made engine block was over 90% aluminum, and the propellers were turned by -- what else? -- a bicycle chain. The engine sat just to the right of center and weighed 170 lbs, while Orville laying down on the left weighed just 145. To compensate, the brothers had to make the left wing 4 inches longer... a bit of asymmetry that made a key difference.

* As bulky as it looks, their Flyer even had controlled steering. An elevator at the front pitched the Flyer up and down, and the rudder at the back “yawed” the plane left and right. There wasn’t much room for error, as their creation’s top speed was only about 30 mph -- a far cry from any airplane to come after -- but in December 1903, it was enough to prove to the world on the shoreline of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, that man didn’t have to be born with wings... they just had to make them first.

$1000, 12 horsepower and 852 feet later... the end result was the infamous 1903 Wright Flyer. Since that fateful day in North Carolina, millions of us have taken to the skies, but there’s been nothing like those world-famous Ohio brothers being “forever the first”.

