NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
When day broke, homeowners and tree crews got to work clearing out the destruction left behind. Roughly 50,000 customers were without power, according to FirstEnergy.
To our west, Fort Wayne International Airport was struck by the same line of storms, recording their highest gust on record of 98 mph.
