NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

That's quite the lightning burst Trever Martin captured in Genoa last night. Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.

How much rain did you get? This is a look at some of the higher rain estimates across the viewing area that lead to flash flooding this morning. pic.twitter.com/BeYqYYjy0b — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 14, 2022

When day broke, homeowners and tree crews got to work clearing out the destruction left behind. Roughly 50,000 customers were without power, according to FirstEnergy.

The storms toppled this tree on Orono in Toledo Monday night. pic.twitter.com/jh1hroJIc6 — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 14, 2022

To our west, Fort Wayne International Airport was struck by the same line of storms, recording their highest gust on record of 98 mph.

