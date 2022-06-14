Toledo may sell riverfront items to Metroparks for new Glass City Riverwalk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo’s downtown riverfront sees its next transformation, some major parts of it may soon have new owners.

Plans are on the table for the city of Toledo to sell a few landmarks along the Maumee river to Metroparks Toledo. With so many positive pieces on the riverfront already happening, some city owned Toledo property might be turning into the next transformation.

Maybe you’ve seen the gazebo on the east side of Toledo’s Maumee riverfront. Maybe you’ve spent time here, maybe even enjoyed a picnic. Your next trip may have a totally different feel when it becomes an outdoor amphitheater into International Park.

“We’ve made a commitment and this community has bought into it to create the country’s best river walk. And that’s what we’re seeking to accomplish,” said Dave Zenk, Executive Director of Metroparks Toledo.

Metroparks Toledo is creating the Glass City Riverwalk, 300 acres of open space on both sides of the river. The city of Toledo is considering selling for a dollar a piece a few items which includes the gazebo, the harbor beacon (the lighthouse looking thing tucked between the Imagination Station and Renaissance Hotel) which will become an interactive play and the boat docks in front of Promenade Park. City Council will have the final say on the sale.

“Doing some really cool things to help activate the core of downtown and add some energy where things have been a little quiet for a while,” said Zenk.

All of this funded through not only tax payer money but federal grants and private dollars. Turning this into what is being billed as one of the largest urban riverfront beautification projects with a 5 mile multi purpose trail and play areas for all seasons.

“People early on wondered is this real? Is this going to happen? I’m here to tell them 2 years from now we will have placed $50 million of new development on the ground,” said Zenk.

The city also has an agreement in place to sell International Park to the Metroparks. All told this restoration of the riverfront is expected to generate an economic impact of $700 million.

