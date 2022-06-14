TPS elementary school cancels classes due to heatwave
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beverly Elementary School cancels its summer courses for Wednesday.
According to Toledo Public Schools officials said the school will cancel its summer learning courses as the weather is predicted to spike as high as 100 degrees.
