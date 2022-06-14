Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPS elementary school cancels classes due to heatwave

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beverly Elementary School cancels its summer courses for Wednesday.

According to Toledo Public Schools officials said the school will cancel its summer learning courses as the weather is predicted to spike as high as 100 degrees.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lateisha Fonseca, 37, is facing charges including felonious assault victim seriously harmed and...
A Toledo woman arrested for an attack during a fit of road rage
Police lights.
BGSU basketball player shot on I-75, police search for shooter
Hot Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday
According to reports, Ryan Carter, 43, repeatedly punched and kicked a man who was riding his...
Toledo man charged after allegedly beating up bike rider on Metropark trail
ODH: First probable case of Monkeypox in Ohio identified

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The City of Toledo has released a list of cooling centers that will be open around the area as...
List of cooling centers in the area
Ronvelcchio Harris was arrested and charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting a man...
Man found guilty of 2020 shooting that left victim in critical condition
TFRD responded to a call for a house fire on the 3800 block of Pitt Street.
Local house fire deemed suspicious by TFRD